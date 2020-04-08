Oshoala excited to make Forbes Africa under-30 list

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons forward [Photo: FIFA]
Asisat Oshoala[Photo: FIFA]

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has expressed delight at her emergence in the latest Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

Asisat is the only sportswoman from the continent who made it into this exclusive list of young minds said to be projecting Africa in good light to the rest of the world.

Aside from Asisat, three others (males); Lloyd Harris, 23 and Pieter-Steph du Toit, 27 both from South Africa and Nijel Amos, 26, Botswana are the others from the Sports Industry that made the Forbes 30 list.

Apart from being the only sportswoman selected, Asisat is also the youngest from Nigeria, the country with the most-selected individuals.

Across her social media handles on Tuesday, Asisat,who earlier in 2020 won the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time, wrote: “Forever Grateful and still, work don’t stop….🙏🏾 #ForbesAfrica 30 under 30 class of 2020.”

Entertainers, DJ Cuppy, 27, Mr Eazi, 28, Patoranking, 29; as well as entrepreneurs Tracy Batta, 29, Olajumoke Oduwole, 29, Swanky Jerry, 28, Davies Okeowo, 29, and Maryam Gwadabe, 29 all saw Nigeria dominating the 2020 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

According to Forbes Africa, over 3,000 nominations were received before rigorously trimming down to the final 30.

“While last year, we had 120 in total, with 30 finalists each in the categories of business, technology, sports and arts, this year, we chose to stay with 30: the best of the best spanning all industries. Our youngest list-maker this year is just 16!” the global publication said.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: ‘Unprecedented’ 2.1m people to face food insecurity in Sahel – UN

On his part, Ashok Gupta, Chairman & Founder of Kalyan Group, a diversified business with portfolios in hospitality and agriculture-based in Togo congratulated those selected this year while also advising them to maximize their potentials.

He said, “If you look at the development from youth-owned businesses and those featured on the 30 Under 30 list, you will realize that Africa has amazing potential.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.