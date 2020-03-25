Why we support postponement of Olympic Games – NBBF

The Olympic Rings [PHOTO CREDIT: beIN SPORTS]

The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has outlined reasons why it is in full support of the International Olympics Committee’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics for another one year.

In a statement issued after the postponement was made official, the NBBF President, Musa Kida, commended the IOC for taking such a bold but difficult decision to postpone an iconic event for the good and safety of the world.

According to him, this is one of the major decisions taken across the globe necessary for tackling the pandemic that has continued to threaten human existence.

“Postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the right step taken at such a critical time because as the saying goes, nothing is worth human life. We know this decision will come at an additional cost to sponsors, vendors, the government of Japan, participating countries and their athletes, but it is a necessary step,” he said.

Mr Kida said if we have to protect the human existence as it is currently known, there is a need for governments around the world to come around, unite and fight the pandemic which till now has no known cure.

“It is crucial for basketball players in Nigeria and abroad to know the importance of social distancing and self-quarantine as being promoted by the World Health Organisation and medical personnel as a key step in breaking the chain of the viral infection.

“At this crucial time, we must realise that only those who are alive can play basketball. We must place premium value on our lives and pay attention to our hygiene. Constantly washing of hands and the use of sanitizers can also stem the spread.”

He concluded that being socially responsible will make the world a better place and reduce the spread of the viral infection.

The senior basketball men and women’s teams have qualified for the 2020 Olympics earlier scheduled for Tokyo between Friday, July 24 and Saturday, August 9, 2020.

The event was postponed due to the rampaging effect of coronavirus.

