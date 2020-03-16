Sports festival: Schools in Edo to go on 10-day break

Edo State Government has directed all public and private schools in the state to proceed on a 10-day break ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) being hosted by the state.
The National Sports Festival holds from March 22 to April 1 in Edo State.
In a statement signed by Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, the schools were expected to commence their holidays on March 23 and resume on April 1.
Mr Ijegbai however said the second term vacation would be from April 9, while the schools would resume for the third academic term on Monday, April 27.
He said that the break was to enable students, teachers and parents to be among spectators during the festival.
(NAN)
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.