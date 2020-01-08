Contract renewal: NFF denies giving Rohr stringent conditions

Related News

The Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, on Wednesday dismissed news making the rounds about Coach Gernot Rohr’s contract situation as concocted stories.

Mr Ibitoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that speculation being spread by uninformed individuals were fake news.

Mr Rohr was alleged to have been given stringent conditions for his contract renewal, which includes living in Nigeria and paying taxes and also monitoring the local league.

The Franco-German was appointed in August 2016 on a four-year contract, and has since then led the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a Third Place finish at the Egypt 2019 AFCON.

Mr Ibitoye added that the insinuations were the handiwork of mischief makers.

“All the news about Rohr’s contract and conditions are fake news, some of them just sit down and concoct lies.

“This generation of journalists are funny, on the Rohr’s contract, the writer just sits down to write his opinion and pass it as news. There is nothing about contract talk.

“There is nothing like stringent condition over Rohr’s contract; what we are looking forward to now is January 20, when the draw for the World Cup qualifiers will be made.

“Presently, Rohr is in Madagascar on vacation with his family and after that, the work will start in earnest, all the news about him is unnecessary distraction,’’ he said.

Mr Ibitoye said the team was expecting to begin preparations for the World Cup qualifiers expected to take place on January 20.

“We should not allow distraction to affect our preparations toward the World Cup qualifiers, if we allow such, Nigerians will not forgive us because football is a big relief to many.

“We want to focus on the strategies to employ for the qualification matches, because after the draw for the World Cup qualification in January the work will start in earnest.

“We have to look out for our opponents, their strengths and weaknesses, our players and where we will play our home matches. We will also know the type of field that we are playing on.

“We are not praying for an easy group so that we will not be complacent, we want a group that will put us on our toes, because only one team will make it to the next round,’’ he added.

(NAN)