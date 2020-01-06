Germany’s 1966 World Cup goalkeeper dies at 84

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media on Monday.

That final match featured one of the most controversial goals in football history.

This was when Geoff Hurst’s shot bounced off the crossbar and landed on the goal line with Tilkowski beaten, before the ball was then headed clear.

The goal, however, was awarded with the referee saying it had crossed the line, and put England, who eventually won 4-2, ahead in extra time.

Tilkowski, who was a back-up goalkeeper at the 1962 World Cup in Chile, played club football between 1952 and 1970 for Westfalia Herne, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Very sad to receive a call earlier to let me know that Germany’s goalkeeper from 1966 World Cup, Hans Tilkowski, has died.

“Terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man, I very much enjoyed the time we spent together over the years,” Hurst said on Twitter.

