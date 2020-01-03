Ghana FA fires all national teams’ coaching staff

Ghana’s Football Association (GFA) has sacked the coaches of all their men’s and women’s national teams.

The GFA did not give a reason for the move.

But its president Kurt Okraku, who was appointed in October, promised to “build a new association’’.

This had followed allegations of bribery and corruption in a documentary filmed by an investigative journalist.

The development has now brought to an end Kwesi Appiah’s second reign as the national team coach.

He was appointed a second time in 2017 following a two-year stint between 2012 and 2014.

Under Appiah, Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after playing in the three previous editions.

They were eliminated in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations last year —- their earliest exit since 2006.

“The Ghana Football Association has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect. The decision affects both male and female national teams,” GFA had said in a statement released late on Thursday.

“The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football. We wish them all the best in their endeavours.”

The country decided to dissolve its national football association in 2018 after a recording in the documentary appeared to show officials, including the body’s then president Kwesi Nyantakyi, taking kickbacks.

Nyantakyi, also a former member of FIFA’s General Council, was later banned for life by FIFA.

(Reuters/NAN)

