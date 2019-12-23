Watch some Nigerian goals from last weekend

Related News

Osimhen gets to 10 in France

Victor Osimhen continued his good goal scoring form as he scored Lille’s only goal in a 5-1 bashing away at Monaco.

This goal followed a hospital visit after scoring the first goal in a 3-0 win over the same Monaco team last Tuesday in a Coupe de Ligue match.

It was Osimhen’s 10th league goal – his 13th in all competitions for his new team. Lille are in fourth place on the table with 31 points from 19 matches.

Kayode scores a second brace in six days

A double brace in six days for Olanrewaju Kayode shows a Nigerian in great scoring form. The former U-20 star scored a brace against Kayserispor in a 3-0 win on December 15 and followed that up with another brace, away at Kasımpasa on Saturday to help his team to a narrow 4-3 win.

Kayode got his first in the fifth minute when he scrambled in a rebound. He provided the assist for his team’s second goal with a delightful cross and scored his second was from the penalty spot in the 44th minute which gave his side a 4-1 half-time lead.

The win takes Gaziantep FK to 10th on the Turkish league table with 23 points from 16 matches. It was Kayode’s seventh strike in 12 league appearances.

Dennis gets to five in Belgium

Dennis scored for the second successive week in Belgium, but his goal only earned a point as Gent held Club Brugge 1-1.

It was the 22-year-old’s fifth goal in 14 league matches. Dennis gave his team the lead in the 57th minute through a brilliant header.

Club Brugge lead the Belgium table with 46 points, 12 points better off than second-placed Antwerp with a game in hand.

Umar scores second league goal

Former Dream Team forward, Umar, scored his second league goal of the 2019/20 campaign when Rizespor went away to Yeni Malatyaspor and won 2-0.

The 24-year-old scored his team’s second on 72 minutes with an intelligent right-footed finish.

READ ALSO:

The win took Rizespor to 12th place on the table – six points above the last relegation place and some breathing space.

Dessers tops Eredivisie scoring chart at winter break

Cyriel Dessers ended the first half of the Eredivisie as the top scorer, with 12 goals having scored for Heracles in a 1-1 draw away to Heerenveen.

The 25-year-old is seeking to break into the Super Eagles team in 2020 and served up a reminder of his potency with the strike in his 18th league appearance.

Heracles are in ninth place with 26 points from 18 matches.