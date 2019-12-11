AFN: NOC inaugurates committee to resolve crisis

Related News

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has set up a four-member investigative panel to mediate in the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Phemmy Adetula, Public Relations Officer of NOC, said in Abuja that the panel has Francis Orbih, President of Badminton Federation as chairman, with Binga Margaret, President, Taekwando federation, and Toyin Aluko as members. Emmanuel Nweri will serve as secretary.

According to Mr Adetula, “the NOC cannot afford to turn a blind eye to happenings in the AFN”.

“The Olympic movement and solidarity is known for peaceful co-existence.

“So, for this simple fact, athletics as a sport including other federations in the country must enjoy a peaceful environment without any rancour as they prepare for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year,” he said.

Mr Adetula also stated the committee was mandated to report its findings within the shortest possible time to NOC.

The AFN has been enmeshed in crisis which culminated in two factions holding separate congresses in Abuja and Akwa Ibom.

Already, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has indicated that he would set up a committee to mediate in the crisis rocking the country’s athletics governing body.

Also, during its board meeting, which is part of their Annual General meeting on Wednesday, the NOC hosted its first Patrons Forum.

The objective of this forum is to further highlight the roles, expectations as Patrons of the Olympic and Commonwealth movement amongst other vital issues affecting the sport.

A Lagos monarch, Saheed Elegunshi, was appointed as the chairman of the forum.