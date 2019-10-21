Lagos Open Tennis: French, Indian Players Win Finals

Related News

The 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship ended on Monday with France-born Nigerian player, Calvin Hemery and Indian Riya Bhatia winning the men and women’s singles respectively.

The finals, which was shifted 24 hours because of heavy downpour in Lagos metropolis on Sunday was the climax of the second leg of the ITF World Tennis Tour at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Read also:

Frenchman Hemery won the tournament back to back as he was the winner of the first leg.

Interestingly, his opponent in Monday’s final was the same Bosnia Herzegovina opponent Aldin Setkic, who he defeated in the first leg.

The final was an easy one for Hemery as Setkic retired when the game result was 4-2.

To Hemery, whose father is from Edo State, winning the ITF World Tour was a thing of joy for him,

He said he felt elated with the support he received from Nigerian fans, which he described as one of the rallying forces that propelled the victory.

Tough

The women’s singles final was a tough match for the winner, Indian Riya Bhatia, who was stretched in the three sets thriller by the opponent from Slovenia, Nastja Kolar.

The crucial match ended 7-5,1-6,6-3.

Advertisement

Bhatia described her opponent as a good player, adding that it took her determined effort to win the match.

Read also:

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu-Olu, was represented by Kweku Tandoh, the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission and the Director-General, Oluwatoyin Gafar.

Mr. Tandoh gave kudos to the finalists, especially the winners.