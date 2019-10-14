Lagos Open: Hemery, Nahimana win maiden singles’ titles

Related News

Frenchman Calvin Hemery and Sada Nahimana from Burundi have claimed their maiden Lagos Open titles following their victories in the men’s and women’s singles on Monday at the Lagos Tennis club, Onikan.

Hemery produced a ruthless performance in Monday’s final as he swept Aldin Setkic, a former champion, 6-1, 6-2 in just 69 minutes.

Hemery, who is of Nigerian descent, was rarely troubled on his serve, as he powered down 13 aces en route his emphatic victory.

Setkic, the 6th-seed, was bidding for his second Lagos Open title since his first victory in 2015, but he succumbed to the superior firepower of Hemery.

Lagos Open men’s Single Winner

It is Hemery’s maiden Lagos Open title and second ITF crown in Nigeria after his GSL Open triumph in Abuja two years ago.

He will certainly be looking to ride on this momentum into the second leg, which has already served off at the same venue.

Elsewhere, the Tunisian duo of Skander Mansouri and Aziz Dougaz claimed the men’s doubles title, following a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over the Zimbabwean pair of Benjamin Lock and John Lock.

Women’s category

In the women’s category Nahimana on Monday became the first African since Chanelle Scheepers in 2007 to win the women’s singles title at the Lagos Open, following a determined three-set victory over 6th seed Laura Pigossi of Brazil.

In her debut appearance at the event, the unseeded Burundian, who’s Africa’s No. 1 junior, produced a spirited performance to register a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory in the final and claim her first ITF World Tour title.

Lagos Open Women’s Single Winner

It has been a remarkable week for the 18-year-old who, prior to this event, had lost in back-to-back finals on the ITF World Tour (both at the W15 Nairobi in Kenya).

Now $3,000 richer, Nahimana turns her attention to the second week, which is already underway.

Meanwhile, Laura Pigossi did brilliantly in the women’s doubles final in partnership with India’s Rutuja Bhosale.

The duo rallied impressively from a set down to beat the Egyptian-Indian pair of Sandra Samir and Prarthana Thombare 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 and claim the women’s doubles title.