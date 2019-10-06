World Championships: Nigeria banks on Brume, Amusan for medals on final day

Related News

The hopes of Nigeria winning any shade of medal at the 17th IAAF World Championships which ends in Doha on Sunday now lies solely on two athletes, Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan.

Brume who is the reigning African Long Jump champion has qualified for the final of the event ongoing in Doha.

She would be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Blessing Okagbare who won a silver medal six years ago during the 14th edition of the World Championship in Moscow, Russia.

Okagbare’s silver is Nigeria’s only medal ever in the history of long jump events at the World Championships.

To qualify for Sunday’s final, Brume leapt to a distance of 6.89m to secure an automatic ticket to rub shoulders for a medal with the world’s best.

Brume is now the third Nigerian to make it to the final of the event after Chioma Ajunwa and Okagbare.

For many analysts, Brume should be guaranteed a medal if she matches or surpasses her personal best mark of 7.05m achieved last August.

There is also a huge chance of Nigeria winning a medal in the Women’s Hurdles event where sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan will be in action.

On Saturday, Amusan ran a new personal best time of 12.48 secs to qualify for the semifinal of the 100m hurdles.

Her time was the fastest in the Heat.

Amusan, who is the reigning African and Commonwealth Champion, will on Sunday be hoping to be the second Nigerian to make it to the final of this event and also win a medal.

Glory Alozie is the only Nigerian who has made the podium in the event, winning a silver medal at the 7th edition of the championships in Seville, Spain in 1999.

After a long drought, Nigeria last won a World Championships medal at the 2013 edition in Moscow where Okagbare snatched a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze in the women’s 200m events.