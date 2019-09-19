Nigeria’s Adekuroye picks Olympic ticket, bronze medal at world championships

Odunayo Adekuroye
Odunayo Adekuroye [Photo Credit: Nigeria Wrestling Federation Twitter Handle]

Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuroye, has secured a berth to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games billed to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Adekuroye achieved this feat after making it to the semi-final stage at the ongoing Senior World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

The 2014 Commonwealth Gold medalist defeated North Korea’s Sun long 12-2 in the 57kg category via technical superiority on Wednesday to seal her place in Tokyo.

Adekuoroye, however, lost in the semi-finals 6-1 to two-time World and Olympic champion Risako Kawai of Japan.

The 2017 World silver-medalist on Thursday fought for the bronze medal in the 57kg class and won to end on a high note.

Adekuoroye burst into the limelight at 15th National Sports Festival held in Ogun State in 2006, where she won the gold medal in the cadet category.

A two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Adekuoroye had hoped to become a world champion by winning gold at this World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Read also: TRAVELOGUE: Japan File: TICAD 7 and Our Harvest of Blessings, By Femi Adesina

Advertisement

wits Advert

Presently ranked third in the world in her category, Adekuoroye won bronze at the 2015 edition held in Las Vegas, United States and silver at the 2017 edition in Paris, France

Just a few weeks back, Adekuoroye, a four-time African champion won her second consecutive African Games gold medal in Morocco.

She told PREMIUM TIMES in Morocco she used the continent’s showpiece to prepare herself for the world championship.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.