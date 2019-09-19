Nigeria’s Adekuroye picks Olympic ticket, bronze medal at world championships

Related News

Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuroye, has secured a berth to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games billed to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Adekuroye achieved this feat after making it to the semi-final stage at the ongoing Senior World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

The 2014 Commonwealth Gold medalist defeated North Korea’s Sun long 12-2 in the 57kg category via technical superiority on Wednesday to seal her place in Tokyo.

Adekuoroye, however, lost in the semi-finals 6-1 to two-time World and Olympic champion Risako Kawai of Japan.

The 2017 World silver-medalist on Thursday fought for the bronze medal in the 57kg class and won to end on a high note.

Adekuoroye burst into the limelight at 15th National Sports Festival held in Ogun State in 2006, where she won the gold medal in the cadet category.

A two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Adekuoroye had hoped to become a world champion by winning gold at this World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Presently ranked third in the world in her category, Adekuoroye won bronze at the 2015 edition held in Las Vegas, United States and silver at the 2017 edition in Paris, France

Just a few weeks back, Adekuoroye, a four-time African champion won her second consecutive African Games gold medal in Morocco.

She told PREMIUM TIMES in Morocco she used the continent’s showpiece to prepare herself for the world championship.