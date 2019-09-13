Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. Utd v Leicester @Old Trafford @3 p.m. on Sepember14

There will be no hiding place for Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on Saturday, when he leads his team against the high-flying Leicester City team, led by Brendan Rogers.

And United have to deal with a raft of injuries that includes Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and doubts over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard with the Foxes only missing Wes Morgan.

It will be the first time for Harry Maguire facing his former side and recognising the pace and potency of a well-rested Jamie Vardy.

Leicester are third on the EPL table with eight points and no loss and will prove a worthy challenge though United are expected to get the win – if they do not then Solksjaer will come under more pressure in just the fifth game of the season.

Current Form: Man. Utd [D-L-D-W-W]; Leicester [W-W-W-D-D]

Head to head

Sun 03/02/19 PRL Leicester 0 – 1 Man. Utd

Fri 10/08/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Leicester

Advertisement

Sat 23/12/17 PRL Leicester 2 – 2 Man. Utd

Sat 26/08/17 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Leicester

Sun 05/02/17 PRL Leicester 0 – 3 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-2 Leicester

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich @ Red Bull Arena @5:30 p.m. on September 14

Title pretenders versus reigning champions would be the apt headline for this match that though early in the season could foretell how the season will pan out.

Advertisement

Leipzig are perfect in the league with nine points from their first three with an in-form Timo Werner banging in the goals.

Bayern stuttered out of the blocks but are now firing with Robert Lewandowski having already poached six goals in the first three games.

Two men that Bayern have been eyeing – manager Julian Nagelsmann and Werner – will be hoping to get one over their admirers.

If Leipzig wins, Niko Kovac will come under greater pressure while Nagelsmann will become more wanted by the Bavarians.

Will the pacesetters keep their cool or will the reigning champions show their true colours?

Current Form: Leipzig [W-W-W-W-L]; Bayern [W-W-D-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 24/02/19 BUN Dortmund 3 – 2 Leverkusen

Sat 29/09/18 BUN Leverkusen 2 – 4 Dortmund

Sat 21/04/18 BUN Dortmund 4 – 0 Leverkusen

Sat 02/12/17 BUN Leverkusen 1 – 1 Dortmund

Sat 04/03/17 BUN Dortmund 6 – 2 Leverkusen

Prediction: Leipzig 1-2 Bayern

Barcelona v Valencia @Camp Nou @8 p.m. on Sepember14

Barcelona need to find a performance without the injured Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez is expected to make a return as they seek to cut down on the early-season deficit to Atletico Madrid, who are perfect from three matches.

There was outrage and surprise during the week when Valencia sacked Marcelino, who fulfilled or surpassed all expectations for which he was hired.

Now former Barcelona defender, Albert Celades, will lead the team and he will have to convince players performing under Marcelino to do the same for him.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-L-W-W-W]; Valencia [D-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sat 25/05/19 CDR Barcelona 1 – 2 Valencia

Sat 02/02/19 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Valencia

Sun 07/10/18 LAL Valencia 1 – 1 Barcelona

Sat 14/04/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Valencia

Thu 08/02/18 CDR Valencia 0 – 2 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Valencia

Monaco v Marseille @Stade Louis II @8pm on Sep.15

Another wretched start to the season led Monarco to a raft of signings before the end of the transfer window with Tiemoue Bakayako returning on loan from Chelsea.

He joins another former Chelsea mate, Cesc Fabregas, who returns from suspension and the added firepower of Jean-Kevin Augustin. But they will be without the suspended center-half, Jemerson.

For Marseille, Andre Villas-Boas is facing mounting pressure to restore the fortunes of the former French powerhouse and he will have to without Florian Thauvin, who is out for the rest of the year.

Monaco have two points from four league matches while Marseille can boast of seven from the same number of matches.

Current Form: Monaco [D-D-L-L-W]; Marseille [W-W-D-L-L]

Head to head

Sun 13/01/19 LI1 Marseille 1 – 1 Monaco

Sun 02/09/18 LI1 Monaco 2 – 3 Marseille

Sun 28/01/18 LI1 Marseille 2 – 2 Monaco

Sun 27/08/17 LI1 Monaco 6 – 1 Marseille

Wed 01/03/17 CDF Marseille 3 – 4 Monaco

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Marseille