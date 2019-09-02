Serena advances to U. S. Open quarter-finals in spite ankle injury

Related News

Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle.

Williams, however, recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

She fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

The 37-year-old American eighth seed suffered an ankle injury during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off 28-year-old Croatian Martic and reach the last eight, where she will face Wang Qiang of China for the first time.

Following her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic, Williams said, “I usually know if it’s horrible early on. I mean, I had a really bad ankle sprain in January. I was like, instantly, ‘No, this can’t happen. I’m finally healthy.

“But I’ll see tomorrow. So far I’m good. I have been managing it. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Williams rolled her ankle in the fifth game of the second set, having raced to the net and landed hard on her right foot after a backhand volley that sailed long.

Williams took about 15 seconds to get to her feet but won the next two points to earn a crucial break for a 3-2 lead and then took a medical timeout so a trainer could look at her already-wrapped ankle.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, later told reporters that Williams was not in too much discomfort.

“It doesn’t seem — there is the video, but what is more important is how she feels and how the ankle looks. The ankle looks okay,” said Mouratoglou.

“She doesn’t feel much pain. She feels, but it’s acceptable. And we will know tomorrow when it’s going to be cold.”

Williams, who is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title and her first since the 2017 Australian Open, will face China’s Wang Qiang in the quarter-finals.

(Reuters/NAN)