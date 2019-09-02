Kano govt. seeks sponsors for ‘Dambe’ traditional boxing

Dambe boxers used to tell the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Mail]
The Kano State government on Sunday said it would reach out to private organisations ready to invest in promoting Dambe traditional boxing.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this during the opening of Gawuna Dambe championship organised by Mazaje Trado, at Bayero Square, Sabon Gari, Kano.

Mr Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, said it was time the Hausa traditional boxing get the due recognition it deserves.

“It is widely known that professional boxers are today counted among the wealthiest people in the world, so, we need to assist our players too to aspire to that level by giving them all the necessary support.

“We are going to sit down with organisers in mapping out new strategies to boost the game and encourage our boxers.

“We want them to be used as model of advertisements by both local and international companies because of their talent in boxing,” he said.

The governor stressed that “it is important to engage the youth in sports and other forms of disciplines that will stop them from social vices and crimes and become self-reliant.”

He announced that he will personally declare the next edition of Ganduje Dambe Championship.

(NAN)

