African Freestyle Championship: Ambassadorial roles excite Fashanu, Ikpeba

Related News

Football legends, John Fashanu, and Victor Ikpeba have expressed delight over their involvement in the 2019 African Freestyle Championships.

The two football greats were reacting to the listing of their names as ambassadors of this year’s event by the organisers, Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited.

Fashanu said he would also be out to support things that create excitement to the people in the society.

“It is a good project and I am always happy to see people smile and cheer for football and other sports. Freestyle is a different one and it also involves entertainment. The organisers have done well to make Nigeria the hub of the event in Africa,” Fashanu said in a press statement issued by the organisers

For Ikpeba, the final of the event is something to look out for sports-loving Nigerians.

“I am eagerly waiting to see the final. This is an international event and I expect the best of freestyle football entertainment. It will be exciting and I use this opportunity to thank the organisers for giving me a role in the competition,” Ikpeba said.

Fashanu and Ikpeba will be joined by Nollywood actors, Tonto Dikeh and Williams Uchemba, as the brand ambassadors for this year’s competition.

Others are Nigerian street dance sensation Poco Lee; hype man/MC, Kunle Oshodi-Glover popularly known as Shody; ex-Big Brother Naija contestant and ex-Big Brother contestant, Iwuchukwu Marianne Ahneeka.

Advertisement

Chairman of Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, is also elated about the involvement of notable stars in the freestyle project which is in its third edition.

The 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship finals take place in Lagos between September 14 and 15.