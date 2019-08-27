2019 U.S. Open: Serena outclasses Sharapova in first round clash

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia after their Women's Singles first round match 1on day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia after their Women's Singles first round match 1on day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has started her campaign at the 2019 U.S Open on a bright note as she thrashed her long-time rival, Maria Sharapova, 6-1 6-1, in less than an hour to book her place in the second round.

The victory for Serena gives her a perfect return to Flushing Meadows where she was last year enmeshed in a controversial final with Naomi Osaka.

Twelve months ago, Williams called the umpire “a cheat” and “a liar” during her loss to Osaka.

But the mood for the 37-year old Serena was rather different this time as she extended her dominance over Sharapova; beating the 32-year-old Russian for the 19th time in a row.

Eighth seed Williams, who is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and a first since returning from giving birth two years ago, broke Sharapova’s serve five times as she eased into a second-round meeting with fellow American, Catherine McNally.

When asked about the decision not to allow Portuguese umpire Carlos Ramos to officiate her matches in New York following their infamous row, Williams said: “I do not know who that is.”

From the moment Williams and Sharapova were drawn against each other on Thursday, the latest meeting between two of the biggest names in the sport was the main talking point of the first round at Flushing Meadows

Serena and Sharapova have had a frosty relationship since they first met on court in 2003 but the American has shown she is miles ahead with her emphatic head-to-head record.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Obviously, I’m going against a player that has won five Grand Slams and been in the final of many more and that’s not easy,” said Williams on-court after her victory. “So every practice after that was super intense.”

Read also: Basketball Africa League: Lagos selected as one of the host cities

On her part, Sharapova suggested her defeat was aided by her ‘fitness issues’. She insisted she would keep going on.

“It’s not an easy road. It’s never been,” Sharapova said. “But I went through a shoulder procedure about four months ago. To find myself playing at a night match at the US Open with people excited about the matchup, it’s a pretty big deal. I’m fortunate to be a part of that.”

“It’s easy to be discouraged after a match like this. But if I’m personally discouraged, I wake up tomorrow, I don’t feel like I want to go out, train, be better, that’s more discouraging than the result.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.