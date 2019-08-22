I will give equal attention to Sports, youth development – Dare

Sunday Dare during the ministerial nominee screening in the Senate
Sunday Dare during the ministerial nominee screening in the Senate

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has pledged to give equal attention to the development of Sports and the youth as he strives to reposition the ministry.

Mr Dare disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja at the side line of the 2019 International Youth Day.

The minister who was performing his first official assignment after his swearing in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside 42 other ministers said he is ready to hit the ground running.

He assured that it was not going to be business as usual as he seeks to take the ministry to the next level in line with Mr Buhari’s mandate.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development.

“The mandate is clear and the two mandate areas will be given equal attention,” he said.

NAN reports that the assurance is coming on the heels of accusation in a section of the media that previous ministers had paid more attention to Sports, especially football at the expense of youth development.

The minister had on Wednesday shortly after his inauguration highlighted the nexus between Sports and the youth and how it can be harnessed for national development.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Youth development is key to the success of any government. We have youths, we have sports. Our mandate area is very clear.

“We must broaden our horizons, we must deepen the work we do and quality of work we bring to the table.

“I’m not unaware of the challenges, controversies and development in this ministry.

“It’s a ministry that is dear to the hearts of Nigerians. Beyond sports, there are other ways we can develop the youths. We will be thinking outside the box,” he said.

The minister, a veteran journalist, was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before his appointment.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.