FIBA Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress demolish Cameroon, qualify for quarter-final

The defending champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress, have booked their place in the quarter-final stage of the 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket ongoing in Dakar, Senegal.

The Nigerian women made light work of Cameroon as they crushed them 106-39 on Tuesday in a largely one-sided tie.

Four players scored 14 points apiece, including captain Adaora Elonu, Aisha Balarabe, debutant Promise Amukamara and Ify Ibekwe while point guard Ezinne Kalu added 12 points to inspire Nigeria to the biggest win in this tournament so far.

This performance was a statement of intent from Coach Otis Hughley team, who also blew Tunisia away in their first game.

Nigeria led 17-0 in the first quarter before Cameroon somewhat found their feet to finally score but even then the gulf in class was visibly evident. The Lionesses’ body language said it all, amidst their own self-inflicted shocking performance.

Nigeria led 49-23 at the half time break and resumed play in the third quarter with the same intensity that they started the game with. They executed a full-court press and completely sent the Cameroon guards into disarray, much to the shock of head coach Natosha Cummings-Price who could not believe her eyes.

Ibekwe, Balarabe and Atonye Nyingifa wore their hearts on their sleeves and threw everything on the court and in the same spirit, Kalu was immense at the top.

In the end, Nigeria was too strong for their Cameroon neighbours who had no answers to all the questions D’Tigress threw at them throughout the game.

Meanwhile, hosts, Senegal Mali and Mozambique, have also booked their places in the Quarter-Finals, alongside Nigeria.