Finally, Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualify for World Cup Round of 16

The anxious wait to know the fate of the Super Falcons at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is now over as the Nigeria Ladies have snatched the last ticket into the Round of 16 at the tournament.

The Super Falcons will have to thank the Thailand Women’s team for their qualification as the Asians did well enough to lose just 2-0 to Chile. That was not enough to give the South Americans passage into the knockout phase. They need three unreplied goals.

Thailand before Thursday’s game against Chile had lost 13-0 against USA and 4-1 against the Swedes but their resolve not to stomach another heavy loss helped the Super Falcons to pull through.

With Cameroon qualifying earlier in the day after their last-gap 2-1 win over New Zealand, Africa will for the first time ever be having two teams in the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, the Super Falcons will be up against Germany while Cameroon have a date against England.

Video of how Super Falcons reacted to their qualification: