FG inaugurates committees for 2020 National Sports Festival

National Sports Festival 2018 [Photo: Brila.net]
FILE: Team Edo state at the National Sports Festival 2018 [Photo: Brila.net]

The federal government on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated sub-committees for the successful hosting of the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo tagged: “Edo 2020”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sub-committees will function under the Main Organising Committee (MOC) earlier inaugurated in April.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Olusade Adesola, while inaugurating the nine committees, stressed the need to ensure befitting games.

“With barely nine months to the Festival and the attendant responsibilities of organising successful games, the MOC in line with standard industry practice resolved to constitute relevant sub-committees to achieve its mandate.

“I, therefore, wish to charge members of the sub-committee to see this assignment as a call to national duty.

“By your diligence in handling of the responsibilities of your sub-committees, you will be forever remembered for your contributions to the success of the 20th NSF,” he said.

The sub-committees include – Accreditation, Anti-Doping, Finance and Games Services.

Others are Publicity, Medical, Torch of Unity, Zonal Eliminations and Monitoring and Evaluation.

He thanked the Edo State Government for its pledge to deliver landmark games come March 2020.

The Director Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry and Chairman Games Services, Ademola Are, pledged the commitment of the sub-committees to ensure a world class event.

(NAN)

