AFCON 2019: Mikel, nine others arrive Asaba for preparations

Super Eagles begin training in Asaba ahead of Seychelles, Egypt ties
FILE: Super Eagles begin training in Asaba ahead of Seychelles, Egypt ties

Nigeria’s preparation for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is set to begin in full swing with the arrival of its players for training.

Captain John Obi Mikel and nine other players in the provisional AFCON provisional squad have all arrived in the national team camp in Asaba to begin preparations in earnest for the continental football showpiece.

Mikel is returning for national team assignment after almost a year. The former Chelsea star last featured for the Super Eagles in their last group game of the Russia 2018 World Cup against Argentina.

According to the updates from the Nigeria Football Federation, those that have arrived alongside Mikel are Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu and Victor Osimhen.

The others that are being expected in Asaba are Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Ola Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi.

Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze are, however, yet to arrive in Asaba as at the time of this report.

Nigeria returns to the AFCON after missing out on back-to-back editions in 2015 and 2017.

The Super Eagles will test their might against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8 before tackling Senegal in their last friendly in Ismailia on Sunday, June 16.

Three-time Africa champions, Nigeria, are in Group B at the AFCON 2019 and they would be facing Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea in the preliminary stage.

