WAFU Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Ghana to final ticket

The Nigeria national women team, the Super Falcons are now through to the final of the ongoing WAFU Cup tournament in Abidjan after they beat Ghana’s Black Queens 4-2 on penalties on Thursday.

The two arch-rivals battled to a barren draw in regulation time of the keenly-contested semi-final contest at the Stade Robert Champroux before the Falcons emerged victorious in the ensuing penalty kicks.

Thursday’s result was sweet revenge for the Super Falcons who lost on penalties to Ghana at the same stage last year.

While there will be no title defence for the Queens, the Super Falcons, who are gearing up for the World Cup in France would be hoping to win the sub-regional tournament having only claimed the third spot in the last edition.

Before conquering Ghana in the semi-final, the Nigeria women’s team bashed their counterparts from Burkina Faso 5-1, defeated Mali 2-0, while also recording a 15-0 annihilation of the dames from the Niger Republic.

The Nigerians will face host, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday in the final of the 2019 WAFU Women Cup.

