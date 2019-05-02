Lagos Country Club Hosts Snooker Open Classic

Related News

The 2019 Snooker and Billiards Open Classic will take place May 23 to May 26, 2019, at the Lagos Country Club.

This announcement was made by the Snooker and Billiard section of Lagos Country Club and her Sponsor and Partners (ASENTV, Cue Games and Perfect Events).

The N250, 000 prize fund event is a follow up to the successfully hosted 1st Femi Robinson Open Snooker Classic that took place in November 2018 also at the Lagos Country Club.

According to the organizers, the 2019 Snooker and Billiards Open Classic is targeted at maintaining the gains and benefits of organizing an open event that brings together the very best in the sport which will stimulate growth and interest thereby promoting the sports in Nigeria in line with the vision of the Club.

“The development of the game of Snooker and Billiards is very paramount for us at Lagos Country Club Snooker / Billiards Section and that is why as a follow up to the Femi Robinson Open Classics, we have come up with another Open tagged “Balls Sticks and Holes”.

“I would like to encourage players to come out in large numbers to support the sport. Our goal is to be able to produce a representative to play in an African open in the nearest future.

“Looking forward to an exciting tournament” Wole Robinsons, Chairman Snooker / Billiards Section Lagos Country Club lkeja, stated.

The event is open to both Snooker and Pool players who are interested in testing their shooting skills in snooker. The tournament would feature 32 players vying for Total Prize money of N250K and lots of other gifts ltems.

Amongst the top snooker players expected at the event are Wole Akintola, Olufemi Akinlade, Victor Ukueku, Waliu Nojeem (winner of the 1st Femi Robinson Open Snooker Classic) and many others.