Musa, Ighalo, Ndidi, others nominated for Nigeria Pitch Awards

Ahmed Musa celebrates goal scored against Iceland
Ahmed Musa celebrates goal scored against Iceland. [Photo credit: YouTube]

The organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have announced that the Super Eagles trio of Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi have been shortlisted for the King of the Pitch Award for the 2018/19 edition of the awards.

This announcement was made at a media parley in Lagos on Thursday.

The briefing which attracted over 50 sports journalists including Toyin Ibitoye, the Super Eagles Media Officer, was called by organisers of the awards to announce nominees for the 6th Award Ceremony scheduled to hold in May 2019.

Speaking at the event, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, expressed the gratitude of the organisers and award partners to all sport journalists, the Nigeria Football Federation and other partners for their support for the awards since 2013.

Mr Philips stated that the organisers were working on a plan to overhaul the organisation specifically with a view to reducing the number of categories.

“We are planning a major reorganisation with respect to the number of categories we have. By next edition, we will certainly have fewer categories. We believe this will make it easier for our voters to complete their votes,” Mr Philips said.

Nneka Eneli, Head of Corporate Services, who represented Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the Managing Partner of SIAO Partners, said the shortlist of potential winners was drawn from the votes cast by sports journalists across the country between February and March 2019.

“Voting for the 6th edition of the awards took place between 1st February and 1st March 2019. We assure all voters of the Nigeria Pitch Awards that their votes have been adequately captured and the results you will get today are the wishes of all who voted. Let me stress again that the entire process was professionally handled by our team of accountants and auditors without any form of interference from the organisers or sponsors,” Ms Eneli said.

Reeling out the list of nominees in all the categories, Toyin Ibitoye stated that Nigeria Pitch Awards is noted for its transparency in the voting process

In the women category, multiple award winner, Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona Ladies, Francisca Ordega of Shanghai shengli and Super Falcons new sensation, Rasheedat Ajibade od Avaldsnes IL will vie for the Queen of the Pitch award.

See the full list of the nominees below.

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
IKECHUKWU EZENWA
THEOPHILUS AFELOKHAI
FRANCIS ODINAKA UDOHO

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR
LEON BALOGUN WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG
KENNETH OMERUO

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR
WILFRED NDIDI
ALEX IWOBI
KENNETH OMERUO

STRIKER OF THE YEAR
JUNIOR LOKOSA
ODION IGHALO
OGHENEKARO ETEBO

MVP IN NPFL 2018/19
JUNIOR LOKOSA
GODWIN AGUDA
MFOM UDOH

MVP IN THE NWFL 2018/19
ANAM IMO
EVELYN NWABUOKU
RASHEEDAT AJIBADE

QUEEN OF THE PITCH
ASISAT OSHOALA
FRANCISCA ORDEGA
RASHEEDAT AJIBADE

KING OF THE PITCH
ODION IGHALO
AHMED MUSA
WILFRED NDIDI

COACH OF THE YEAR
THOMAS DENNERBY
GBENGA OGUNBOTE
SOLOMON OGBEIDE

CLUB OF THE YEAR
AKWA UNITED
ENUGU RANGERS
LOBI STARS

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
SUPER SAND EAGLES
SUPER FALCONS
SUPER EAGLES

REFEREE OF THE YEAR
OGABOR JOSEPH ODEY
ADEBIMPE QUADRI
FERDINAND UDOH

SAM OKWARAJI AWARDS
KUNLE SONAME
AMAJU PINNICK
SEYI AKINWUNMI

STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

DELTA STATE
RIVERS STATE
LAGOS STATE

FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

HE UDOM EMMANUEL
HE NYESOM WIKE
HE IFEANYI OKOWA

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (PRINT).

TUNDE LIADI – THE NATION
JOHNNY EDWARDS – COMPLETE SPORTS
TANA AIYEJINA – PUNCH

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (RADIO).

GEORGE INIABASI ESSIEN – COMFORT 95.1 FM
TONY BEKEDEREMO – BRILA FM
OLAWALE ADIGUN – TOP RADIO

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (TELEVISION).

CECILIA OMOREGBE – CHANNELS TV
MOZEZ PRAIZ – SUPER SPORT
AUSTIN OKON – AKPAN – CHANNELS TV

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (ONLINE).

TOBI ADEPOJU – NAIJAFOOTBALLPLUS.COM
KUNLE SOLAJA – SPORTSVILLAGESQUARE.COM
SAMUEL AHMADU – GOAL.COM

