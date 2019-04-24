Christian Chukuwu gets $50,000 support for treatment abroad

Related News

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is reported to have come to the aid of former coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu with a donation of $50,000.

The donation is to help foot the health bills of Mr Chukwu who is set for a trip abroad for further treatment.

As reported by TheCable, a $50,000 cheque was presented to the former Super Eagles coach on Wednesday morning in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, one of Mr Otedola’s companies.

The online newspaper also reported that Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State; Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF); and Onochie Anibeze, a renowned sports journalist were all present when the donation was made to Mr Chukwu.

“The governor just called to thank me immensely and I spoke with Christian Chukwu too. He will be flown abroad next week. I told him he will be fine and I will make sure he is provided with the best health services,” Mr Otedola reportedly told TheCable while confirming the purpose for which the cheque was given to the former captain and coach of the Nigeria national team.

Mr Chukwu, with support from the Enugu government, has already done an initial surgery in Nigeria and has been recuperating.

The towering defender captained the senior national team of Nigeria when they won their first –ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980, receiving the brand-new Unity Cup from then President Shehu Shagari.

He also led the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.

Nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for the authority he exuded as he marshaled the defence and launched onslaughts on the opposition defence for club and country, Mer Chukwu also served as assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

He was also assistant coach of the team widely known as the Golden Generation – the 1994 Class of Super Eagles that qualified Nigeria for her first FIFA World Cup finals, won the Africa Cup of Nations title and reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in America.

Between 2002 and 2005, Mr Chukwu was the head coach of the Super Eagles, leading the team to win the bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.