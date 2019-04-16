Nigerian Goals: Chukwueze saves Villarreal, Onyekuru nets season’s 12th

Related News

Chukwueze is Villarreal’s match winner

Samuel Chukwueze continues to justify the hype around him as he scored the only goal for Villarreal in their 1-0 away win over Girona last Sunday.

The 19-year-old was the personification of cool in the seventh minute as he raced on to the ball from midfield and calmly slotted it past Yassine Bounou in goal for Girona.

The reigning young Nigerian player of the year was awarded the highest marks in the match by whoscored [7.7] as he achieved two shots on target with another two blocked.

He also completed 77 per cent of his passes. On account of those precious three points, the Yellow Submarine are up to 15th on the table, two points off the relegation places with Chukwueze contributing five goals.

Ighalo scores again

Odion Ighalo is also on a hot streak in China as he netted for the third game in a row but it was in vain as Shanghai Shenhua lost 2-1 away to Guangzhou R&F last Friday.

The Super Eagles frontman must have thought he had won a point when he equalised from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after he was fouled but Guangzhou found a winner six minutes into added-on time.

Ighalo missed two great chances to put his team in the lead in the first half – chances that were rued. Shanghai Shenhua are ninth on the five-week-old season with six points while Ighalo, who finished last season with 21 league goals, has five goals in five matches.

Onyekuru nets 12th league goal

In what has turned into a productive loan spell away from Everton to Galatasaray, Henry Onyekuru scored his 12th league goal in a 1-1 result away to Victor Moses’ Fenerbahce last Sunday at the Uker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in İstanbul.

Onyekuru outjumped Moses on the far post to give the visitors the lead on 66 minutes but Fenerbahce fought back and got the equaliser five minutes later.

Galatasaray stay five points off leaders, Istanbul Basaksehir, with six matches left in the season.

Onyeka scores in third consecutive game

Frank Onyeka is carving a name for himself in the Danish league with FC Midtjylland as he scored for the third consecutive game on Sunday against OB Odense last Sunday.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored on 54 minutes as the title-chasers won 2-0 to move five points off FC Copenhagen, who lead the table with 70 points with the league now in the Championship rounds.

Onyeka laid on the pass from which a penalty was awarded in the 28th minute and completed the scoring with a right-footed finish.

Obasi scores his first league goal

Former Super Eagles forward, Chinedu Obasi is in Sweden and he scored his first league goals for AIK last Saturday. The 2010 World Cup forward got his side’s equaliser with 28 minutes left on the clock with a telling header.

Jack Lahne also completed the comeback with a winner on 75 minutes. AIK are fifth on the table after three matches with Obasi featuring in all three games.