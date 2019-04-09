Nigeria’s Handball teams departs for Kosovo

Nigerians Playing Handball used to illustrate Story
The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) says the best of the 28 players at the just concluded national camp will participate in the U-18 and U-21 categories of the forthcoming International Challenge Trophy in Kosovo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team departed for Kosovo on Tuesday.

Fedinand Omeana, HFN technical director, said before the team’s departure for Kosovo on Tuesday in Lagos that 14 players would feature in each of the two categories of the tournament.

Mr Omeana gave the list of the U-18 players as Yusuf Farouk, Dauda Abubakr, Abubakar Abdurahman, Okafor Obinna, Shared shittu, Salim Ahmed-Salim,Yahaya ismala.

Others are Batura Sani Mohammed, Salam Hakeem, Dikko Ibrahim, Ekpodio Ebinate, Adelakun Adeshina, Yashau Anas and Mohd Bello complete the list.

He said the U-21 list comprised of Terumu Seremun, Rotibi Gbenga, Cole Gbenga, Owolabi Ibrahim, Ataboh Abdulahi, Solomon Agbaji and Mohammed Alhaji-Acfa.

The others are; Mohammed D Abdulahi, Suleiman Usman, Joseph Gbolahun, Agada Anthony, Femi Onamade, Dele Gbenga and Mohammed Anas.

The coaches included; Emeka Nnamani and Musa Orji Sabo for the U-18, while Shittu Adewunmi and Alex Borisky took charge of the U-21 team.

Mr Omeana said the players were in high spirit to storm the championship organised by International Handball Federation (IHF) billed to hold in Kosovo between April 11 and April. 14.

“The performance of the players with our one month national camp was outstanding; indeed it was a big task to make the final selection but we only picked the best.

“I carefully monitored and supervised training of the selected players, took note of their application to playing rules, skills display and instructions which they must bring to bear on the court,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the buildup programmes and support from authorities for the championship and expressed confidence the team’s would excel in their group matches and eventually lift the tournament trophy.

The HFN director applauded the coaches for their commitment in camp, adding that they did a good job by nurturing the cadet and junior teams for this competition.

“The coaching crew were really good; they made all the training sessions successful, ensuring that the players took charge of their wings and built team spirit in them,” he added.

Mr Omeana, who is leader of the 32-man team, added that the contingent would depart the country on Tuesday from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport via Turkish Airline for the four-day championship.

(NAN)

