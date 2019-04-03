Lagos media marathon calls for volunteers

Related News

Organisers of the maiden Lagos Media Marathon have made an official announcement seeking volunteers for the race slated for May.

Debo Oshundun, the vice chairman of the organising committee for the media marathon, said on Tuesday that more hands are needed to help midwife the historic event.

Mr Oshundun said volunteers are needed in some key aspects that would further help with a seamless organisation.

The aspects in which volunteers are being expected include medical, transportation, steward, welfare, logistics and technical.

He said, “We are asking for interested volunteers to come on board in this historic journey that would be placing Lagos and indeed Nigeria in the history books as far as road races and sports is concerned in Africa.

“We would like to have genuine volunteers who are willing to contribute their own little quota towards uplifting their society.”

According to the organisers, members of the Nigeria Youth Service Corp, NYSC, undergraduates across the different tertiary institutions and also graduates are the ones solely eligible to apply as Volunteers for the Largo’s Media Marathon.

“Yes, for this edition, those are the cadre we want to apply so we can have a quality workforce.”

Certificates, quality kits as well as stipends for meals and transportation are some of the benefits in place for selected volunteers.

“There are several benefits in place for our volunteers but we don’t want those who are only concerned about getting money,” the Lagos media marathon organising committee vice chairman concluded.

Those interested in volunteering during the Lagos media Marathon are to send their CVS to info@lagosmediamarathon.com.

Meanwhile, registration for participation in the Lagos media Marathon is still ongoing on www.lagosmediamarathon.com while physical forms are available at the Marathon office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium or the SWAN Secretariat inside the National Stadium, Surulere.