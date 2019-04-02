Seven things that happened in Sports last weekend

Related News

Enyimba score against MFM at the Agege Stadium

Enyimba were visiting MFM FC at the Agege Stadium for the third time in their history last Sunday and created a little history by scoring against the Olukoya Boys at the Agege Stadium. The first two visits in 2017 and 2018 had yielded no goals but Enyimba’s Abdulrahman Bashir conceded that stat to the history bin with a sumptuous volley three minutes into the second half but Chijioke Akuneto was not going to be denied as he responded eight minutes later to help the Lagos side to a share of the spoils.

31/03/19 NPF MFM 1 – 1 Enyimba

06/08/17 NPF MFM 0 – 0 Enyimba

11/05/16 NPF MFM 0 – 0 Enyimba

Federer wins 4th Miami Master 20 years after his first

Twenty years after playing his first Miami Masters tournament, Roger Federer was back to win his 101st career title last weekend. The world No.3 defeated the defending champion, John Isner 6-1 6-4.

It was Federer’s 50th Masters final, and a 28th Masters title and the 101st overall for a player who has been described as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Afterward, the evergreen 37-year-old said, “I’m just so happy right now. It’s unbelievable. I played here in 1999 for the first time and here I am in 2019. It means a lot to me.”

Messi scores personal history against Espanyol

Lionel Messi recently revealed in an interview that he is not at 100% because of a groin problem but that did not stop him from firing the two goals with which Barcelona won the Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Messi’s brace took his goals tally in La Liga to 31 with 12 assists and created a personal history of becoming the first player in football history to score at least 40 goals in 10 consecutive seasons. The little magician is also on course to create another after equaling Iker Casillas’ record for the most La Liga wins – 334.

Hamilton rides on luck to 74th win in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton luckily drove to victory on a night of drama on Sunday in Bahrain. The defending champions stole past race leader, Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari engine developed a problem. It was Hamilton’s first win of the season, his third overall in Bahrain and the 74th of his career.

Leclerc was saved a fall from the podium by a late race safety car. With the finish line in sight, Hamilton communicated with his team, “That was extremely unfortunate for Charles [Leclerc].

“We have work to do to keep these guys on our tails,” Hamilton added. For now, the two Mercedes drivers – Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton lead the standings after the two opening races with 44 and 43 points respectively while Leclerc is fourth with 26 points.

Spurs retire Ginobili’s jersey

One of the NBA’s greatest ever; Manu Ginobili was shown the ultimate respect by Spurs when they retired his No.20 jersey. His former manager, Greg Popovich said, “Without Manu, there was no championships – 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. And a former teammate, with whom the Argentine won the four NBA titles, Tim Duncan said, “It was all genius. You saw things before anyone else did. You did things nobody else would.” Reflecting on the honour, the 41-year-old left-hander said, “Not one Argentinian in history had made it to the NBA. So why was it going to be me? There was no way me or anyone that was near me could ever envision a career like this. The game gave me so much, I am in debt forever.”

Another Schumacher shows up on track

Every day, Formula 1 remembers Michael Schumacher for the exciting times and also tries to deny the fact that Michael is suffering from extensive brain damage but that gloom lifted last Tuesday in Bahrain when Mick, his 20-year-old son climbed into a Ferrari cockpit for a test driving session, “12 years and four months after his father Michael vacated one for the last time,” reported the BBC.

And Mick is proud to be his father’s son. “It is part of me. I am the son of my dad and I am happy that I am. What he has done is the best ever in F1. It is something I look up to and I am happy to have him as my dad.” Many will be looking to see if he will be as successful as his dad.

Another boxer turns into a biter

Twenty-two years after Mike Tyson helped himself to a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear, Kash Ali followed suit by biting David Price in the fifth round, which led to the British boxer been disqualified. Ali has had his license suspended and his fight purse withheld and has admitted being ‘stupid’.

“We ended up wrestling down anyway and it was a stupid thing what I did. It was ridiculous – there are no excuses for it.” It will be a heavy Price to pay for just a bite!