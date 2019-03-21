Cricket: Nigeria U-19 team nears World Cup qualification after win over Tanzania

Related News

A win on Saturday over Sierra Leone will earn the ‘Junior Yellow Greens’ of Nigeria a place at the 2020 World Cup.

The young Nigerian team posted yet another victory, beating Tanzania on Thursday with a whopping 151 runs.

The sole World Cup ticket is now Nigeria’s to lose having recorded four straight wins over their rivals.

Riding on the spectacular form at the Qualifier the Nigerian team has dispatched host Namibia, top-rated sides; Kenya and Uganda before dismissing Tanzania at the Wanderers Cricket ground on Thursday in Windhoek.

Tanzania had won the toss and elected to field first thereby sending in Nigeria to bat for the 4th consecutive time in this tournament.

Elijah Olaleye and Runsewe Suleiman opened the batting with a comfortable display of 97 runs partnership in 30.1 overs before Suleiman fell for 43 runs off 89 balls. Danladi Isaac scored 31 runs of 40 balls as well.

Olaleye yet again produced a sublime display of batting prowess to hit 110 runs off 153 balls unbeaten in 50 overs.

Nigeria recorded its highest batting total in the tournament thus far with 211 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 50 overs.

In the second innings, the bowling attack of the junior yellow Greens was too strong for the Tanzania team to contain with wickets falling at intervals.

Captain Sylvester Okpe topped the onslaught with 4 wickets for 19 runs in 8.2 overs with an economy of 2.28 with Peter Aho coming to the party with 3 wickets, 3 maidens and conceded 7 runs with an economy of 0.87, while left-hand seamer, Mohammed Taiwo got with 2 wickets.

Nigeria eventually restricted Tanzania to 60 runs all out in 27.2 overs.

Olaleye was named man on the match with his 110 runs not out off 157 balls.

Nigeria hence won by 151 runs.