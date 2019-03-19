Scandal-tainted Japanese Olympic president Takeda to step down

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president, Tsunekazu Takeda[PHOTO CREDIT: Zee News]
Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president, Tsunekazu Takeda[PHOTO CREDIT: Zee News]

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president, Tsunekazu Takeda, said on Tuesday he would resign in June amid an alleged bribery case related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mr Takeda also said he would quit the International Olympic Committee (IOC) where he is the marketing chief.

His resignation comes less than 500 days before the opening of the 2020 Games.

French prosecutors are looking at two payments totalling two million dollars made by Japan’s bid committee in 2013 to Black Tidings, a Singapore company.

They suspect the money was used to buy votes which enabled Tokyo to win the bid to host the Olympics.

The 71-year-old, however, has denied any allegations against him.

The IOC expressed concerns that the scandal could undermine the image of the Tokyo Games.

It has asked the JOC to solve the issue in a timely manner, Kyodo News agency reported, citing unnamed sources.

At a news conference in January, Takeda insisted he was innocent and then left the room after speaking for only seven minutes without taking any questions.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.