NWFL board mourns death of Nasarawa Amazons chairman

The Board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has expressed shock over the death of the chairman, Nasarawa Amazons Football Club of Lafia, Audu Gwom-Mama.

Aisha Falode, the NWFL chairperson, in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday on behalf of the board, players and officials, condoled with the family of the late chairman.

Mr Gwom-Mama, popularly called ‘Go Mama’ by his players, until his death was a first-class paramount ruler in Nasarawa State.

According to Mrs Falode, “the enthusiastic chairman of Nasarawa Amazons who during his lifetime demonstrated great passion for women’s football, will be greatly missed by the club and indeed the women’s football stakeholders.

“The NWFL board will greatly Miss Alhaji Nuhu, for his support and encouragement. He was in Benin City, Edo State when Nasarawa Amazons won the NWPL title in 2017.

“He wanted to come to Lagos in January during the second edition of the Super 4 but was stopped by his poor health. He was a great football administrator and lover of women’s football.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Mrs Falode said.

