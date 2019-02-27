Four mid-week matches to watch: Pillars battle Ifeanyi Ubah, Chelsea host Tottenham

Related News

Ifeanyi Uba vs Pillars @FC Ifeanyi Uba International Stadium @4pm on February 27

There is a four-point gap between the two teams as Ifeanyi Ubah FC seek to keep their leadership position. The home team has lost once this season at the home ground while Pillars have taken only one point on the road, scoring 12 goals in their nine league games.

The coach, Ibrahim Musa, told Brila FM that their struggles this season is because they have not adequately replaced their dependable but now departed Junior Lokossa, who moved to Tunisia. For Ifeanyi Uba, scoring goals is also a challenge and they have managed just eight all season.

Current Form: Ifeanyi Uba [L-W-D-W-L]; Kano Pillars [W-W-L-W-D]

04/04/18 NPF Kano Pillars 4 – 0 Ifeanyi Uba

28/05/17 NPF Ifeanyi Uba 2 – 0 Kano Pillars

14/01/17 NPF Kano Pillars 3 – 0 Ifeanyi Uba

31/07/16 NPF Ifeanyi Uba 2 – 1 Kano Pillars

27/03/16 NPF Kano Pillars 2 – 0 Ifeanyi Uba

Prediction: Ifeanyi Uba 1-1 Kano Pillars

Chelsea v Tottenham @Stamford Bridge @9pm on February 27

The Blues are a big mess at the moment even with the confidence-rousing 0-0 penalty loss to Manchester City last Sunday in the Carabao Cup final. Maurizio Sarri seems to have lost his grip on his players while the management is not sure of what steps to take concerning their floundering season.

Tottenham on the other hand, despite the 2-1 setback at Burnley still have a Mathematical chance of winning the title if they continue to stay close to City and Liverpool till the end of the season?

Harry Kane is back and likes scoring against Chelsea though Dele Alli is still not fit to be part of the Spurs’ squad. There is every reason to believe a Chelsea loss on Wednesday will mean the end of Sarri’s brief reign on the bridge.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-L-W-L]; Tottenham [L-W-W-W-W]

08/01/19 LEC Tottenham 1 – 0 Chelsea

24/11/18 PRL Tottenham 3 – 1 Chelsea

01/04/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Tottenham

20/08/17 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Chelsea

22/04/17 FAC Chelsea 4 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham

Real Madrid v Barcelona @Santiago Bernabeu @9pm on February 27

The second leg of this Copa del Rey tie comes just three days before their second meeting in the league, which makes Wednesday’s meeting more interesting. With no guarantees of any title this season, Santiago Solari and his men know the only realistic target today is sending Barcelona packing from this competition, which Lionel Messi and company are hoping to win for a fifth consecutive season.

With the final scheduled for May 25, both teams can concentrate on their local and European jaunts. Real might not be able to claw back the nine-point deficit in the league but they can knock Barcelona out of the Copa on Wednesday.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-L-W-W-D]; Barcelona [W-D-W-D-D]

06/02/19 CDR Barcelona 1 – 1 Real Madrid

28/10/18 LAL Barcelona 5 – 1 Real Madrid

06/05/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Real Madrid

23/12/17 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 3 Barcelona

16/08/17 SUC Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Feyenoord vs Ajax

Two traditional Dutch football giants, with a combined 48 league titles, clash at the semi-final stage of the KNVB Beker Cup. This looks the only realistic title for Feyenoord this season as Ajax are still in the league hunt, just two points behind PSV in the race for the Eredivisie. Feyenoord, in third, are almost totally out of it, being 15 points off the pace.

On their last visit to Stadion Feijenoord, Ajax were shocked by a six-goal blitz – this tie should be closer.

Current Form: Feyenoord [D-L-W-L-W]; Ajax [W-W-L-L-W]

27/01/19 ERE Feyenoord 6 – 2 Ajax

28/10/18 ERE Ajax 3 – 0 Feyenoord

21/01/18 ERE Ajax 2 – 0 Feyenoord

22/10/17 ERE Feyenoord 1 – 4 Ajax

02/04/17 ERE Ajax 2 – 1 Feyenoord

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-3 Ajax