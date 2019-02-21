Joy Udo-Gabriel Leads Teammates As MoC Unveil New Kits

Related News

Joy Udo-Gabriel took many by storm when she came from ‘nowhere’ and gained global reckoning on the athletics tracks in 2018.

The sprinter announced herself at the international stage in grand style; winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and then following up with another bronze as well as a gold medal at the African Championships held in Asaba, Delta State.

Busy year

Now faced with even greater challenge in 2019, Udo-Gabriel has assured that she, as well as her other teammates at Track Club, Making of Champions (MoC), are ready for the task ahead of them.

“We are putting a lot of extra work into what we are doing. When you work hard enough, you often get the result. So I know that with hard work, focus and determination, I can achieve a lot,” the Commonwealth Bronze medallist told PREMIUM TIMES at the official kit unveiling ceremony organized by MoC at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, on Tuesday.

She added: “Though I am happy with what I did in 2018, I want to do more this year. With the help of my coach, my club, MoC and with God, of course, 2019 should be better”

The year 2019 is indeed an action-packed one, as far as athletics is concerned, globally.

From the World Championship to the All African Games and even the World University Games, there is a lot to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

Kit unveiling

Ahead of all the action on the tracks, MoC has unveiled new kit for its athletes, which they will don while representing the Track Club across different competitions this year.

The club unveiled branded Tracksuits, Tshirts, running tights and speed suits, all customized for athletes who are running for MoC Track Club on Tuesday.

Speaking on the new kit, MoC CEO, Bambo Akani said: “We decided to freshen up our kit. It’s really important for Track and Field athletes to get kit that can match their aspirations.

“What we have tried to do is to make sure their kit is fresh, make sure they are proud to go out and represent MoC Track Club and encourage them to reach for the stars, so that they can represent Nigeria eventually.”

The MOC boss further reeled out some of the club’s programmes for the 2019 season, hoping to build on the impressive achievements recorded in the past season.

“2018 was really a breakout season for Making of Champions Track Club. In the last three years, MoC Track Club athletes have won over 10 international medals for Nigeria and also over 25 National medals across all levels: Senior, Junior, and Youth levels, and at the West Africa University Games (WAUG),” he added.

MoC athletes will be launching their new kit this season at the National U20 Championships slated for March in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Scholarships

Meanwhile, the officials of MoC have announced that two more athletes in their fold have received full scholarships ahead of the 2019 season.

Favour Ekpekpe and Emmanuel Ojeli are the latest MoC athletes to secure sponsorships, with Oil and Gas Company, Shell (SNEPCO), agreeing to sponsor them this year.

“Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNepco) has been partnering with us for the last two years. Favour (Ekpekpe) and Emmanuel (Ojeli) are the next two athletes who are recipients of their sponsorship for this season,” Mr Akani said.

He also said that he was optimistic that 2019 would equally be a good year for the club, nationally and internationally.

“In 2018, most of our athletes did well nationally and internationally. We look forward to an excellent 2019.

“We have the World University Games in Italy, World Championships and we are hopeful that our athletes will participate,” he said.