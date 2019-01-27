UPDATED: Djokovic crushes Nadal to win Australian Open

Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open championship.

The Serb defeated his Spanish counterpart in three straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-3.

Before Sunday’s match, Nadal had never lost a Grand Slam final in three straight sets.

The win is Djokovic’s 15th Grand Slam title as he chases Roger Federer’s record 20 titles. The victory is also Djokovic’s seventh Australian title.

The Serb broke Nadal five times while conceding only a single break point to clinch his 15th Grand Slam title and third in succession after winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The pair’s 53rd Tour clash and eighth in a major final failed to live up to their great rivalry, as Djokovic bulldozed through the first two sets with machine-like precision.

Having won only two points off Djokovic’s first seven service games, Nadal finally prised a break point in the fifth game of the third.

It helped him to get back on serve but it quickly disappeared in a maelstrom of power hitting.

Djokovic who was the event’s top seed held serve, and knuckled down to complete an astonishing rout.

He fired a furious forehand down the line to bring up two championship points, then sealed the title when the Spaniard sent a backhand long.

The Serb went down on his knees and shook his fists at the sky, roaring in triumph.

He has moved past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson’s six Melbourne titles to take sole ownership of the record.

