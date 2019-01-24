Nadal secures berth in Australian Open Final

Related News

Rafael Nadal is through to the 2019 Australian Open final after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thursday’s semifinal contest.

The Spaniard recorded a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory to seal his fifth final appearance in the Australian Open.

Many had expected that Tsitsipas would give Nadal a run for his money as the 20-year old created headlines by eliminating Roger Federer earlier this week.

However, Tsitsipas was no match for Nadal who won the semi-final tie in straight sets.

“It was a great match, it has been a great tournament and I have played very well every day,” Nadal said. “Hopefully I can play better than that.”

Nadal who won the Australian Open a decade ago in 2009 has still not dropped a set at this year’s tournament and he is one more win away from winning all four Grand Slams at least twice – a feat which no other man has achieved in the Open era.

Nadal will play either top seed Novak Djokovic or France’s Lucas Pouille – who meet on Friday – in Sunday’s final.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka booked her 2nd Grand Slam final spot after edging out Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 to reach the Australian Open final.

She will face Petra Kvitova who entered the final of the Australian Open 2019 after she beat US’ Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 in the first semifinal.