Nadal secures berth in Australian Open Final

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: @Babolat on Twitter)

Rafael Nadal is through to the 2019 Australian Open final after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thursday’s semifinal contest.

The Spaniard recorded a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory to seal his fifth final appearance in the Australian Open.

Many had expected that Tsitsipas would give Nadal a run for his money as the 20-year old created headlines by eliminating Roger Federer earlier this week.

However, Tsitsipas was no match for Nadal who won the semi-final tie in straight sets.

“It was a great match, it has been a great tournament and I have played very well every day,” Nadal said. “Hopefully I can play better than that.”

Nadal who won the Australian Open a decade ago in 2009 has still not dropped a set at this year’s tournament and he is one more win away from winning all four Grand Slams at least twice – a feat which no other man has achieved in the Open era.

Okowa Campaign AD

Nadal will play either top seed Novak Djokovic or France’s Lucas Pouille – who meet on Friday – in Sunday’s final.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka booked her 2nd Grand Slam final spot after edging out Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 to reach the Australian Open final.

She will face Petra Kvitova who entered the final of the Australian Open 2019 after she beat US’ Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 in the first semifinal.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.