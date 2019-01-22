Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, avoids jail

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring (Photo Credit: La Liga, Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring (Photo Credit: La Liga, Twitter)

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo was fined almost 19 million euros ($21.6 million) for tax fraud on Tuesday, but he will avoid serving a 23-month prison sentence after agreeing to the deal.

Ronaldo, holding hands with his Spanish fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez, came out of the court-room smiling, pausing to sign autographs before leaving in a black van.

The 33-year-old Juventus forward, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, agreed to settle the case by paying an 18.8 million euro fine and accepting a suspended jail sentence.

Under Spanish law, a first offender can serve anything less than a two-year sentence under probation and Ronaldo will not have to go to prison.

His court appearance lasted about 15 minutes as the five-times World Footballer of the Year only needed to sign off on the previously settled agreement.

Earlier, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid team-mate, Xabi Alonso walked in to face own tax fraud case with his hands deep in his suit pockets.

“Yes, all good,” was his only response to reporters’ questions.

Ronaldo had to enter the courtroom through the front door after his request for special security measures to avoid the spotlight was denied on Monday.

In 2017, Ronaldo denied the accusation that he knowingly used a business structure to hide income generated by his image rights in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

After reaching the deal, he paid a fine of 5.7 million euros, plus interest of about 1 million euros, in July 2018, the prosecutor’s office said last week. (Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.