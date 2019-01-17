Osaka bashes through to Australian Open 3rd round

U.S. Open champion, Naomi Osaka, eased through to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a dominant 6-2 6-4 win over unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.
The Japanese number one took a tablet from a trainer when leading 2-1 in the second set and then dropped serve to trail 4-2.
The temporary setback handed 78th-ranked Zidansek hope of making a game of it at Margaret Court Arena.
However, fourth seed Osaka ramped up her power game to break back immediately and roared through the next three games.
She then closed the match with a fierce second serve.
Osaka will play Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei for a place in the fourth round.
(Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.