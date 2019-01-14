Super Falcons jets off to China for four-nation tourney

Related News

African Champions, Nigeria, have flown-off to China for a four-nation tournament as they begin their preparations for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in France this summer.

The Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire, on Monday said a delegation comprising of 16 players and nine officials, departed Nigeria aboard an Egypt Air flight on Monday afternoon.

“The contingent is expected to arrive in the Chinese city of Meizhou, in the Guangdong province of the world’s most populous nation on Tuesday evening.

“Four other players, namely defender Faith Michael, midfielder Rita Chikwelu and forwards Ini-Abasi Umotong and Chinaza Uchendu will fly direct to China from Europe to join the team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hosts China, Romania, and the Korea Republic are the other teams taking part in the four–day invitational tournament starting on January 17.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku and Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Ugochi Emenayo and Josephine Chukwunonye

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene; Rita Chikwelu and Halimat Ayinde

Forwards: Anam Imo; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Ini-Abasi Umotong and Alice Ogebe.

(NAN)