Murray reveals pains, plans to retire after Wimbledon

Former world No.1, Andy Murray has revealed that 2019 Australian Open may be his last time competing in the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

The 32-year-old has been off the tour since January 2018, when he underwent surgery for a hip problem.

On Thursday at a press conference after practising with Novak Djokovic, Murray responded to questions on his physical well-being by saying, “Yeah, not great.”

“I told them (my team) that I’ll try and get through this until Wimbledon. That’s where I would like to stop playing, but I’m also not certain I’m able to do that.”

He continued: “I’ve been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I’ve tried everything I could to get my hip feeling better. It hasn’t helped loads, I’m in a better place than I was six months ago, but I’m still in a lot of pain. It’s been tough.”

The Scot overcame bipartite patella, the medical term for the kneecap comprising of two separate bones instead of just one, diagnosed when he was 16, to become a professional tennis player.

The three-time Grand Slam winner starts his Australian Open adventure against 22nd-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

“I can still play to a level,” Murray added. “But not to a level that I’m happy at, but also it’s not just that. The pain is too much really. I don’t want to continue playing that way.

“In the middle of my training block back in December I spoke to my team, I told them that I can’t keep doing this, that I needed an endpoint because I can’t keep playing with no idea when the pain will stop.”