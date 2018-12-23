EPL Round-Up: Iwobi scores for Arsenal as Chelsea, Man City suffer shock defeats

Related News

Nigeria International, Alex Iwobi, scored one of the goals as Arsenal returned to winning ways on Saturday; beating Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had already put the Gunners on course for a win before Iwobi popped up and scored what was his first goal in four months.

The Nigerian star came off the bench in the 78th minute.

At the Vitality Stadium, a brace from David Brooks saw Bournemouth claim a 2-0 win against Leon Balogun’s Brighton & Hove.

Balogun was in action from start to finish for the third game in a row and is expected to return to the starting line-up for their Boxing Day fixture against Arsenal after defensive partner Lewis Dunk was sent off today for a second bookable offense.

There was a big shock at Stanford Bridge where Leicester City caused an upset by beating Chelsea 1-0.

Jamie Vardy got the all-important goal for the Foxes after Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga produced an outstanding save to deny Wilfred Ndidi from scoring late in the first half

Ndidi got a yellow card in the match for a foul on Eden Hazard.

Kelechi Iheanacho got a cameo role as he replaced Leicester City’s match-winner, Jamie Vardy, in the 84th minute.

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was not in Chelsea’s matchday squad as Mauricio Sarri suffered his first home defeat with the Blues.

At the Etihad, Crystal Palace produced a superb performance as they came from behind to beat last season’s champions, Manchester City, 3-2.

It was Palace’s first victory at City since 1990 and leaves Pep Guardiola’s team four points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures.

Elsewhere, Southampton got a 3-1 win against Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Michael Obafemi scored the last goal barely six minutes after he came off the bench.

In the last match of the day, Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable win in their first match since Jose Mourinho was sacked last week.

The Red devils defeated their host, Cardiff, 5-1.

EPL Results

Arsenal 3 – 1 Burnley

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea 0 – 1 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 1 – 3 Southampton

Manchester City 2 – 3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0 – 0 Fulham

West Ham United 0 – 2 Watford