National Sports Festival: FCT wins football gold

The host of the 19th National Sports Festival, Team FCT, have emerged winners of the gold medal in the football event.

The FCT football team, on Friday, beat Bayelsa by a lone goal to win yet another gold medal for itself, at the ongoing festival in Abuja.

Coach Bala Nikyu’s men had defeated Lagos in the semifinal before they went on to beat Bayelsa to the football gold medal.

FCT’s only goal in Friday’s final was scored in the first half and the Bayelsa team could not find a way back into the game.

Baylesa thus, settled for silver while Nasarawa, who defeated Team Lagos in the semi-final, picked the bronze medal.