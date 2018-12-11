National Sports Festival (Day 5): Team Delta maintain dominance as Lagos drop to sixth spot

Related News

Team Delta are dictating the pace at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja as they are holding firmly to the number one position on the medals standings after the conclusion of events on Day 5.

With more medals added to their tally from the pool and a sprinkle of others here and there, Team Delta has now amassed 27 gold, nine silver and 15 bronze medals, according to the official medals table made available at the close of business on Monday.

While the 27 gold won so far in Abuja by Delta State is still a very far cry from the total of 114 they won at the last edition in Eko 2012 edition, there is still room for more as a whole lot of events are just getting to the medal-winning stages.

The Rivers State team are second on the log, having raked in 15 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Kano State are also ruffling shoulders in Abuja as they now have seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals and are third on the present standings.

Edo has six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medal as Oyo records five gold, six silver and eight bronze medals to emerge fourth and fifth respectively.

Despite amassing 25 medals in all, Lagos have dropped to the sixth position with four gold, four silver and 17 bronze while Bayelsa who has won three gold, 16 silver and seven bronze medals are seventh on the log.

Gradually, the number of states that are yet to win any shade of medals is reducing but the likes of Ekiti, Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara, Sokoto, and Zamfara States are all still hoping against hope.

Action continues today (Tuesday) as more medals will be won in different sports by different states.

