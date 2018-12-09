NSF: Ondo celebrates first gold medal

The General Manager of the Ondo State Sports Council (OSSC), Wande Fabuluje, has expressed joy as the state puts its name on the medals’ table at the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sarah Orinu became the first gold medalist for the state in the 100m freestyle para-swimming event on Day 3 of the festival.

Fabuluje in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Abuja lauded the performance of Orinu and charged other athletes to emulate her achievement.

He reiterated the commitment and resolve of the state government to continue its support and financing of sporting activities as a way of getting youths productively engaged.

“Government knows the role it can play to make sporting activities a way of life for the youth.

“The young ones need government backing to discover and harness their natural talents.

“That is the reason the government is opening up the sector by reviving neglected events such as Governor’s Cup and Principals’ Cup,” he said.

Fabuluje, however, prayed that the win would usher in more medals for the state as the events progress.

Orinu also told NAN that she was delighted to have done her part for the state by being the first gold medalist.

The gold medalist said the feat was made achievable by God and her perseverance to work hard.

“I am happy. And I thank God for the opportunity I have to serve this state and win the first medal for the state.

“I will continue to be grateful and happy for this,” he said.

NAN reports that the festival, which kicked off on December 6, will end on December 16.

(NAN)

