FIFA rankings: Nigeria fourth in Africa, retains global position

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nigeria is now placed fourth in Africa and retains her 44th spot in the world with 1,427 points, as against October’s 1,431 points, in the FIFA/Coca Cola Rankings released on Thursday.

Tunisia, which led the continent’s teams in the last rankings, dropped to second place behind Senegal, with the North Africans dropping four places to 26th in the world with 1,493 points.

Senegal now tops the CAF teams with 1,505 points and is placed 23rd in the world.

Morocco rests in third place, with Congo DR in fifth, after garnering 1,440 and 1420 points as world 40th and 49th respectively.

Belgium, France and Brazil remain unchanged as the highest ranked with 1,727, 1,727 and 1,676 points respectively.

According to a report on the FIFA website, defeats for the leading duo in the UEFA Nations League resulted in both dropping six ranking points.

Brazil , though still 50 points behind France, added seven after wins over Uruguay, who is seventh-ranked and 55th-placed Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the big climbers include African quintet of Mozambique (117th, up 5), Angola (125th, up 5), Sudan (127th, up 8), Comoros (143rd, up 5) and Gambia (166th, up 7).

The rise of Kosovo (131st, up 6) was also notable as it took them to their highest ranking position till date.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on December 20.

(NAN)

