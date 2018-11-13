Videos: Onyekuru, Akpom, Adegbenro, other Nigerians score in Europe

Related News

Onyekuru Reminds Rohr of Goal Scoring Capabilities

Henry Onyekuru was originally on the stand-by list for the Super Eagles match against South Africa next weekend but the injury to Odion Ighalo elevated him.

He celebrated that elevation with the two goals for Galatasaray away to Kayserispor – Gala’s first win after two draws and three losses in their last five matches in all competitions.

It was the first goal for the 21-year-old loanee from Everton after his goal against Alanyaspor on August 27 – 75 days ago.

Onyekuru scored in the 18th and the 75th minutes to make it four goals in 11 league appearances.

Galatasaray won the match 3-0 with Omer Bayram getting the third on 88 minutes. The win takes the defending champions to 23 points and second place on the table, four points behind leaders, Istanbul Basaksehir.

Chukwueze Nets First La Liga Goal

Former U-17 World Cup-winning winger, Samuel Chukwueze, hit the purple patch in Spain. Following on from scoring his first goal for Villarreal senior side in the Copa del Rey, he quickly followed that up with a maiden league goal for the Yellow Submarine last Sunday away at the Estadio del Rayo Vallecano de Vallecas.

Chukwueze, newly invited to the Super Eagles for the match against South Africa, scored the game’s first goal in the 33rd minute when he cut in from the right before beating the goalkeeper at his near post. Chukwueze played all 90 minutes in the game that ended 2-2 and leaves Villarreal in 16th place ahead of the international break.

Akpom Nets First PAOK Goal

Chuba Akpom may have thought he had made a mistake transferring to PAOK but after four games and 75 minutes, the 23-year-old former Arsenal striker finally got his first goal in Greece.

PAOK claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Panaitolikos in matchday 10 with Akpom getting his team’s second goal on 65 minutes. PAOK are top of the league table with 26 points, two better than second-placed Atromitos. Akpom came off the bench 12 minutes into the second half and got on the end of a rebound eight minutes later.

Onuachu Scores Ninth League Goal

Paul Onuachu scored for Midtjylland in the 5-0 thrashing handed out to Vejile last Sunday. It was his ninth league goal in a 14th appearance in the Danish league. He has also scored his first hat-trick in Europe this season. Midtjylland are top of the league table, tied on 35 points with København with 10 matches left.

James finds a way with a first league goal

Leke James with a swivel and a turn beat the goalkeeper in the second minute for Molde. Molde went on to win 2-0, consolidating their second position on the league table with 56 points, seven behind leaders, Rosenborg. It was James’ first Norwegian league goal of the season and it came in his eighth league appearance.

A new lease for Adegbenro

Samuel Adegbenro was the Rosenborg hero last Sunday away to IK Start. The 22-year-old scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute.it was Adegbenro’s third league goal in six appearances and it maintained Rosenborg’s lead atop the league standings.

Eleke continues good form

Blessing Eleke scored for a second consecutive league game for Luzern, as they beat Lugano 4-1 away. It was the 22-year-old’s fifth goal of the season after making 12 appearances.

Eleke came off the bench on 57 minutes and provided the assist for Vargas on 61 minutes before netting the fourth on 75 minutes with an instinctive poke in a goalmouth scramble. Luzern are sixth on the Swiss league table after 14 rounds of matches.