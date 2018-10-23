Manchester United Vs Juventus (LIVE UPDATES): Ronaldo, Pogba face former clubs

Two top players, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, will literally be seeking the downfall of their former clubs tonight.
Manchester United playing host to Juventus at Old Trafford in one of the Match Day 3 games of the UEFA Champions League and the star attractions are indeed Pogba and Ronaldo.
Interestingly, both players owe their former clubs a lot as far as their football careers are concerned; but they are not expected to be so emotional and not deliver for their present teams tonight.
Already, both Pogba and Ronaldo have promised that they would not do the usual celebration if they score tonight.
Both United and Juventus recorded draws during the weekend in their domestic leagues. While that seems like a possible result tonight, either side will equally fancy their chances of winning outrightly.
Manchester United have faced Juventus 12 times in total (W5 D2 L5), more than they have faced any other team in European competition. So it is safe to say this is a fixture involving familiar foes.
That said, this will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Juventus since the second group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League – the Red Devils won both games (2-1 at home, 3-0 away).
Kick off is 8.00 p.m.
Kick off at old Trafford….
Free kick for United
Luke Shaw brought down
Lovely footwork by Ronaldo but he is trippedd
Cross for Ronaldo…. the Portuguese could not get there
Chris Smalling brings down Ronaldo
Still a barren affair at the Old Trafford
Both managers are on their feet as they dish out instructions to their teams
Chance for Juventus… Missed as Dybala could not get the needed touch
United are on the backfoot presently
Meanwhile there is a goal at Santiago Bernabeau as Real Madrid take the lead against Viktoria Plezen… Karim Benzema with the goal
Back at Old Trafford.. Szcheny makes an easy catch off a header from Pogba
GOAL!!! Paulo Dybala with the opener for Juventus
Pogba fouled by Cudrado
Big save by David Gea..
Juventus pressing to double their lead while United are struggling
Total dominance by Juventus at Old Trafford…
The Italians have 70% of the ball possession while United have just 30%
While Manchester United are struggling at home..Manchester city are doing well away as they are leading 2-0 against Shaktar Donesk
Free kick for Juventus as Ronaldo is brought down by Ashley Young
Ronaldo takes the free kick himself and De Gea makes a double save
Junvetus taking shots from all angles
Ronaldo screaming.. feels he was fouled by Chris Smalling
Half Time Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Second half already underway
Ronaldo with a good attempt and De Gea with another save for United
Corner kick comes in and United escape again
De Gea has been the man-of-the-match for United
Rashford and Lukaku have been anonymous in this game so far
65 minutes played now… no substitutions by both managers
Dybala from Juventus is ruled offside
Just over 20 minutes in this match and Juventus are still in control of this game. A 1-0 lead is never safe, but United have not shown any signs of getting an equaliser yet.
CLOSE!!!! Pogba with a shot but his attempt hits the crossbar
FIRST SUB: Dybala is taken off for Federico Bernardeschi
Another sub by Juventus: Juan Cuadrado is taken off for Andrea Barzagli
YELLOW CARD Chellini booked for time wasting
Nemanja Matic sends a header towards goal, but Wojciech Szczesny is there to comfortably save it
SAVE… Scenzny makes a quick save from an effort from Anthony Martial
Three minutes added time
It is all over
Paulo Dybala’s 17th minute goal was the difference