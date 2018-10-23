Manchester United Vs Juventus (LIVE UPDATES): Ronaldo, Pogba face former clubs

Related News

Two top players, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, will literally be seeking the downfall of their former clubs tonight.

Manchester United playing host to Juventus at Old Trafford in one of the Match Day 3 games of the UEFA Champions League and the star attractions are indeed Pogba and Ronaldo.

Interestingly, both players owe their former clubs a lot as far as their football careers are concerned; but they are not expected to be so emotional and not deliver for their present teams tonight.

Already, both Pogba and Ronaldo have promised that they would not do the usual celebration if they score tonight.

Both United and Juventus recorded draws during the weekend in their domestic leagues. While that seems like a possible result tonight, either side will equally fancy their chances of winning outrightly.

Manchester United have faced Juventus 12 times in total (W5 D2 L5), more than they have faced any other team in European competition. So it is safe to say this is a fixture involving familiar foes.

That said, this will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Juventus since the second group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League – the Red Devils won both games (2-1 at home, 3-0 away).

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all Live Updates from Old Trafford

Kick off is 8.00 p.m.

Kick off at old Trafford….

Free kick for United

Luke Shaw brought down

Lovely footwork by Ronaldo but he is trippedd

Cross for Ronaldo…. the Portuguese could not get there

Chris Smalling brings down Ronaldo

Still a barren affair at the Old Trafford

Both managers are on their feet as they dish out instructions to their teams

Chance for Juventus… Missed as Dybala could not get the needed touch

United are on the backfoot presently

Meanwhile there is a goal at Santiago Bernabeau as Real Madrid take the lead against Viktoria Plezen… Karim Benzema with the goal

Back at Old Trafford.. Szcheny makes an easy catch off a header from Pogba

GOAL!!! Paulo Dybala with the opener for Juventus

Pogba fouled by Cudrado

Big save by David Gea..

Juventus pressing to double their lead while United are struggling

Total dominance by Juventus at Old Trafford…

The Italians have 70% of the ball possession while United have just 30%

While Manchester United are struggling at home..Manchester city are doing well away as they are leading 2-0 against Shaktar Donesk

Free kick for Juventus as Ronaldo is brought down by Ashley Young

Ronaldo takes the free kick himself and De Gea makes a double save

Junvetus taking shots from all angles

Ronaldo screaming.. feels he was fouled by Chris Smalling

Half Time Manchester United 0-1 Juventus

Second half already underway

Ronaldo with a good attempt and De Gea with another save for United

Corner kick comes in and United escape again

De Gea has been the man-of-the-match for United

Rashford and Lukaku have been anonymous in this game so far

65 minutes played now… no substitutions by both managers

Dybala from Juventus is ruled offside

Just over 20 minutes in this match and Juventus are still in control of this game. A 1-0 lead is never safe, but United have not shown any signs of getting an equaliser yet.

CLOSE!!!! Pogba with a shot but his attempt hits the crossbar

FIRST SUB: Dybala is taken off for Federico Bernardeschi

Another sub by Juventus: Juan Cuadrado is taken off for Andrea Barzagli

YELLOW CARD Chellini booked for time wasting

Nemanja Matic sends a header towards goal, but Wojciech Szczesny is there to comfortably save it

SAVE… Scenzny makes a quick save from an effort from Anthony Martial

Three minutes added time

It is all over

Paulo Dybala’s 17th minute goal was the difference

Full Time: Manchester United 0-1 Juventus