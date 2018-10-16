Youth Olympics: Nigeria’s Rose Chukuma wins gold in Argentina

Related News

Rosemary Chukwuma has given Nigeria her first medal at the ongoing 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was indeed worth the wait as Chukwuma struck gold in the 100m event on Day 5 late Monday night.

Chukwuma saved the best for last having finished third in the first stage of the race but won the final race with an impressive time of 11.17 seconds which was good enough for the gold medal.

The athletes competed in two stages of the competition with the performance of each athlete in both stages added together to determine the overall final placing.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist in the 4x100m ran below her personal best of 11.55 seconds.

She was Nigeria’s youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games and anchored the 4x100m relay.

Julien Alfred from Santa Lucia took silver, while Gabriela Anahi Suarez from Ecuador got bronze.

The 2017 National U-18 sprint champion told the media in Buenos Aires that she is satisfied with her performance.

“I am happy and satisfied because before coming to Argentina I did not have good results,” Chukwuma said.

“I was scared that I would not get what I hoped for at these Games. I did not think that it was possible, but God sees to everything. I started to train in 2016 and I travelled to Australia last year to prepare in this discipline, then continued training in Nigeria.”

Chukwuma was part of the country’s 4×100 women’s team that won gold at the African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba this year.

She also won gold at the 100m and 200m at the 2018 Africa Youth Games in Algeria.

There was also more to cheer for Nigeria as the country got a silver medal when Alaba Akintola ran a time of 10.24 seconds in 100m men’s event at the Youth Olympic Games.

South Africa’s Luke Davies finished with a gold medal while Seiryo Ikeda raced to third place.

Nigeria still has the hope for more medals as Ineh Oritsemeyiwa will compete in the men’s triple jump on Day 6 of the competition.