Nigeria 4-0 Libya Ratings: Ighalo proves he is not just a Chinese wonder

Nigeria hit the bar but a hungry Odion Ighalo, who chased down Libya’s goalkeeper in the second minute and got the reward of a foul and penalty, which he took and scored, ultimately determined the match with his first ever hat-trick for the national team on the occasion of his 24th cap.
But the Eagles have to improve their chemistry if they are to get anything in Sfax, Tunisia, next Tuesday.
|Name
|Mins
|Performance
|Rating
|Uzoho
|90
|The Elche goalkeeper made a blinding save from Mohamed Abdussalam’s point blank header in the six-yard box. Has to do more on his clearances, though it could have been down to a badly cut-up pitch.
|6/10
|Shehu Abdullahi
|18
|Was steady until his right thigh problem. Steady and eager to join in the offensive forays
|5/10
|Jamilu Collins
|90
|For a player making his first start for the Super Eagles, it was a composed show – both defensively and offensively. Unlucky to have hit the bar at the end of the first half.
|6.5/10
|Leon Balogun
|90
|The Brighton man held it together at the back and despite a lack of speed; he used his experience to ward off danger in one-on-one confrontations.
|6.5/10
|William Troost -Ekong
|90
|Got a yellow card, though unjustly but proved especially effective in cutting off the supply line in the second half when almost all the Nigerian players improved.
|6/10
|Oghenekaro Etebo
|90
|Unfazed and unflappable on the ball, he made the ball stick and one can’t remember giving the ball away when in possession. Maybe, he has to learn the defensive positioning of a double pivot in front of the defence.
|7/10
|Wilfred Ndidi
|90
|A bit loose in his coordination with Etebo but he gave his 100% once again – covering every blade of grass on the pitch.
|6/10
|Alex Iwobi
|90
|The Arsenal midfielder could not get on the ball in the first 30 minutes of the match but when he got on it, he produced class.
|7/10
|Samuel Kalu
|71
|Maybe the urge to impress got the better of the new Bordeaux No.10. Despite the poor decisions, he showed why he would have a long career in the national team if he keeps his head and continues to develop. Capped his first appearance in Nigeria with a peach of a goal.
|7/10
|Odion Ighalo
|76
|Out to prove he is not just a Chinese wonder. Full of running and endeavour, his hassling paid off as early as the second minute and he was precise with his penalty. He added two more to accomplish his first hat-trick for the Eagles on the occasion of his 24th cap.
|7/10
|Ahmed Musa ©
|81
|Very dour showing from the stand-in captain with none of his electric acceleration on show. Having been on fire in Saudi Arabia, fans were expecting more. Maybe the only good thing he did was laying on Ighalo’s third.
|5/10
|Subs
|Ola Aina
|72
|Looked heavy when he joined the action and the Libyans sniffed a chance down the Eagles’ right flank. He grew into the game in the second half and shut out his flank from the Libyans.
|6/10
|Isaac Success
|14
|Did not have so much to do but he held the line well. A good time to get back in the Super Eagles’ team.
|5/10
|Henry Onyekuru
|09
|Could have scored with his first touch but showed his electric speed off the mark to assist Kalu’s goal in the 90th minute.
|6/10
|Manager
|Gernot Rohr
|His calls on Collins, Kalu and Ighalo clearly paid off.
|7/10