Nigeria 4-0 Libya Ratings: Ighalo proves he is not just a Chinese wonder

Name Mins Performance Rating

Uzoho 90 The Elche goalkeeper made a blinding save from Mohamed Abdussalam’s point blank header in the six-yard box. Has to do more on his clearances, though it could have been down to a badly cut-up pitch. 6/10

Shehu Abdullahi 18 Was steady until his right thigh problem. Steady and eager to join in the offensive forays 5/10

Jamilu Collins 90 For a player making his first start for the Super Eagles, it was a composed show – both defensively and offensively. Unlucky to have hit the bar at the end of the first half. 6.5/10

Leon Balogun 90 The Brighton man held it together at the back and despite a lack of speed; he used his experience to ward off danger in one-on-one confrontations. 6.5/10

William Troost -Ekong 90 Got a yellow card, though unjustly but proved especially effective in cutting off the supply line in the second half when almost all the Nigerian players improved. 6/10

Oghenekaro Etebo 90 Unfazed and unflappable on the ball, he made the ball stick and one can’t remember giving the ball away when in possession. Maybe, he has to learn the defensive positioning of a double pivot in front of the defence. 7/10

Wilfred Ndidi 90 A bit loose in his coordination with Etebo but he gave his 100% once again – covering every blade of grass on the pitch. 6/10

Alex Iwobi 90 The Arsenal midfielder could not get on the ball in the first 30 minutes of the match but when he got on it, he produced class. 7/10

Samuel Kalu 71 Maybe the urge to impress got the better of the new Bordeaux No.10. Despite the poor decisions, he showed why he would have a long career in the national team if he keeps his head and continues to develop. Capped his first appearance in Nigeria with a peach of a goal. 7/10

Odion Ighalo 76 Out to prove he is not just a Chinese wonder. Full of running and endeavour, his hassling paid off as early as the second minute and he was precise with his penalty. He added two more to accomplish his first hat-trick for the Eagles on the occasion of his 24th cap. 7/10

Ahmed Musa © 81 Very dour showing from the stand-in captain with none of his electric acceleration on show. Having been on fire in Saudi Arabia, fans were expecting more. Maybe the only good thing he did was laying on Ighalo’s third. 5/10

Subs

Ola Aina 72 Looked heavy when he joined the action and the Libyans sniffed a chance down the Eagles’ right flank. He grew into the game in the second half and shut out his flank from the Libyans. 6/10

Isaac Success 14 Did not have so much to do but he held the line well. A good time to get back in the Super Eagles’ team. 5/10

Henry Onyekuru 09 Could have scored with his first touch but showed his electric speed off the mark to assist Kalu’s goal in the 90th minute. 6/10

Manager